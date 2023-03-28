The founder of an organisation working on educational projects in South Africa will visit Whittington this week to thank locals for their support.

Whittington Fairtrade and Whittington Primary School have helped the Pebbles Project as part of a link-up in recent times.

The non-profit organisation aims to enable children and young adults from agricultural communities to reach their full potential through access to education, health and nutrition services.

Founder and CEO Sophia Warner will visit the school tomorrow (29th March) to thank children, staff and locals for their support.