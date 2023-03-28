A Lichfield bakery business is celebrating its 130th anniversary – and is already looking to cooking up a bright future.

Hindleys was originally founded in Rugeley on 1st April 1893 when Joseph Hindley paid £21 for utensils, £14 for stock and “£10 for goodwill”.

The business has remained in the family for four generations, with Duncan and Jackie Hindley operating the bakery from premises on Tamworth Street since moving there in 2007.

But they say the company is be now being passed on to others to safeguard the next phase of the Hindleys brand.

“Our future strategy is for the business to pass through the hands of those who are actively working in the business to ensure continuity of our company values and the future stability for both our customers and staff. “Tina Hibbs and Alona Jackson are taking over the business and making their own mark on the bakery while keeping to the traditional values. “Tina started in the bakery straight after completing work experience from school in 1993 and Alona has been with us for 16 years. “The future looks bright for the bakery as the new team take over.” Duncan Hindley

It won’t be the first change for the business in its 130 year history, however.

As well as moving to Lichfield after 114 years in Rugeley, it has also restructured in recent times to move away from a model with multiple outlets to a more sustainable structure.