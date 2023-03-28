A report has recommended plans for a property in Lichfield to be converted into a house of multiple occupation are approved.

The proposals for 28 and 30 Chapel Lane would see internal changes to the buildings along with the retention of the existing shop.

The house in multiple occupation (HMO) scheme has been called in for discussion by Lichfield District Council’s planning committee by Cllr Christopher Spruce over concerns about the impact on residential amenity of those living nearby, as well as parking issues.

There were also 31 letters of complaint about the plans.

But a report to a meeting next week will recommend councillors give the scheme the green light.

The planning officer’s report said:

“Internal alterations to the existing dwelling are proposed to facilitate the change of use which include the reconfiguring of the existing layout to provide a ground floor enlarged kitchen, dining/living area and bedroom, and at first floor six bedrooms – one with en suite – and two bathrooms are proposed. “In terms of impacts on neighbouring occupiers, the existing built form of this development is not changing with this proposal. There are no extensions proposed to the building or new window openings. “In conclusion, this application would not cause unacceptable adverse impact to the amenity of neighbouring occupiers in terms of overlooking, overshadowing or overbearing impact. “Objections have been raised by local residents and the ward councillor to this development on highway grounds and the issue of parking was specifically referred to by the city council. “Notwithstanding the objections raised, there is no evidence that a seven person HMO, as opposed to the current six bedroom family dwelling or permitted six bedroom HMO, at this location would exacerbate or cause severe impacts on the road network.” Planning report

The proposals will be discussed by the planning committee on Monday (3rd April).