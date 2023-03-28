Some shows have enough heritage to almost guarantee a packed house – and so it proved as The Mousetrap took to the stage on opening night at the Lichfield Garrick.

The legacy of Agatha Christie’s iconic work is well known, with the 70th anniversary tour telling you everything you need to know about a production that continues to grip audiences as they attempt to work out just whodunnit at Monkswell Manor.

There’s a sprinkling of familiar faces, including former EastEnders star Todd Carty as Major Metcalf and Gwyneth Strong as Mrs Boyle – and having previously starred as Cassandra in Only Fools and Horses, it’s probably not surprising that she was on stage alongside another Trotter, although this time it wasn’t Del or Rodney but Joseph Reed’s excellent Sergeant Trotter.

The Mousetrap has all the ingredients of a traditional murder mystery, including characters with mysterious backgrounds, an isolated building and a twist or two to keep audiences guessing throughout.

The single set used throughout is impressive along with good use of lighting – and at times no lighting – as the snowed in guest house which sees Giles and Mollie Ralston welcome a first set of customers they’ll never forget.

Each of the characters offers up an over-amplified version of their personalities, from the childish Christopher Wren through to the battle-axe that is Mrs Boyle to make sure the audience knows the role they perform in the broader tale. However, this makes it difficult to empathise much with any of them, but the cast work well with a famous script to create connections, while also blending intrigue with spots of humour.

The show is iconic and, while it perhaps demonstrates its age at some turns, it continues to delight audiences and remains a theatrical rite of passage for anyone who enjoys a murder mystery as they look to work out whodunnit.

The Mousetrap is at the Lichfield Garrick until Saturday (1st April). Ticket details are available online.