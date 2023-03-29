Visitors to a free exhibition in Lichfield will enjoy a blast from the past when they are transported to the 1980s.

The Hub at St Mary’s will host I Grew Up 80s from 8th April to 1st July.

Curated by collector Matt Fox, the items will look at the decade through the eyes of a child, with everything from BMX to Betamax and the Thompson Twins to Transformers.

Matt said:

“Those who grew up pre-internet in the 1980s can genuinely state that life was very different then – in my view, the 80s were a remarkable time to be a child. “We can explore that through the objects that kids either owned or perhaps desperately wanted to. For example, you’ll see Dunlop Green Flash trainers alongside some achingly cool Adidas High Tops, yoys and electronic games that you once dreamt about on shop shelves or in the Argos catalogue, and Iconic albums you played to death on vinyl and cassette. “There will also be chocolate bars and food items, like Sweet Cigarettes and Peanut Treets, that are no longer with us. Plus, some great examples of 80s design like boomboxes, Swatch watches and purple shell suits.” Matt Fox

Alongside the exhibition, there will be free 80s themed activities during the school holidays and selected Sundays. They include a Rubik’s Cube challenge on 8th April, character clay modelling on 12th April and vintage board game sessions.

The Hub’s creative director, Anthony Evans, said:

“We are so excited to open another exhibition. The Hub focuses on themes that have wide appeal and I Grew Up 80s is just that – something for all the family. “It will bring back memories for grandparents of many a Christmas spent scouring Woolworths for the must-have toys and latest gadgets, while those in their 40s and 50s can bathe in the nostalgia and anyone younger can come and marvel at how their elders even survived, listening to music on tape and skating on those death-trap roller skates. “It really is an excuse to come and celebrate all the classic, quirky and downright bizarre moments and creations of the decade.” Anthony Evans

For more details visit thehubstmarys.co.uk.