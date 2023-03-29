Jewellery found hidden in a carrier bag by the family of a woman following her death have been sold for thousands of pounds by a Lichfield auctioneer.

Sapphire earrings and a diamond ring were discovered by Margaret Hood’s children in October 2022.

The items saw bidders competing fiercely to get their hands on the items in the Richard Winterton Auctioneers sale.

The earrings and ring eventually fetched £17,800.

Auctioneer Richard Winterton said:

“What beauties these sapphires are, ticking those crucial boxes of origin and no heat treatment. “Unsurprisingly, there was a tremendous amount of interest from all over the UK leading up to the auction, with phone bids on the day and hundreds watching online trying to get in on the bidding. “It’s a wonderful result for our clients, made all the more special due to the story behind the stones.” Richard Winterton

Other items found following Margaret’s death were also sold, including a pearl necklace with emerald and diamond clasp which went for £14,500.