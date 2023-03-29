A Kieron Berry thunderbolt booked Chasetown their spot in the Walsall Senior Cup final.

The Scholars faced a youthful Walsall side after original opponents Tividale were found to have played an ineligible player in the previous round.

The game made a quick start when Jack Langston drove into the box and hit over.

Chasetown kept piling on the pressure and missed another chance when Langston swung in a corner which Ryan Wynter hit straight at the goalkeeper.

The Scholars crept closer to a first goal when Ryan Shaw hit a long range shot narrowly over the bar.

It seemed to be a matter of when not if Chasetown would score when Luke Yates was denied by the visiting keeper.

Walsall went close on the half-hour mark though when Marvellous Onabirekhanlen hit the post.

The second half again saw Chasetown go on the offensive when a Ben Lund shot was blocked and a Langston strike when straight at Saddlers keeper George Barrett.

The crucial goal eventually came in the 75th minute when a cross rebounded to Kieron Berry who leathered the ball into the net via the bar.

The result means Chasetown will face Rushall Olympic in the Walsall Senior Cup final at Burton Albion’s Pirelli Stadium in May.