An early goal was enough to send Lichfield City out of the Midland Football League Cup at Whitchurch Alport.

There were just seven minutes on the clock when Junior Brown made the most of the visitors losing possession on the half-way line to fire past James Beeson from the edge of the box.

Lichfield tried to rally immediately with a Luke Childs header saved and a Kyle Patterson strike also kept out by home keeper Jack Sheward.

Whitchurch Alport tried to extend their led with Joe Haines forced into a goal-line clearance.

But their best chance of doubling the advantage came when a penalty was awarded, but James Beeson dived to his right to push away the spot kick.

The second half saw Lichfield come out of the traps brightly as Sam Price was denied by a Sheward save.

But their hopes of finding a way back into the game were dented after Dan Lomas was shown a red card.

City continued to push though and saw Lewi Burnside denied by a good save before Haines was also denied by an in-form Sheward.