Hits of the musicals will be brought to the stage in the city this weekend,

The Welsh Musical Theatre Orchestra will perform Back to the Musicals at the Lichfield Garrick on Sunday (2nd April).

They will be joined by vocalists, including stars of the city theatre’s last pantomime Daniel Breakwell and Maria Conneely.

A spokesperson said:

“Back to the Musicals is a time-travelling journey, passing some of the greatest composers and most popular musical theatre of all time, including Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera and The Wizard of Oz. “Don’t miss out on this rare opportunity to be dazzled by an orchestra that have been giving their glittering performances internationally for ten years.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets details are available online.