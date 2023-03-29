An attentive audience saw the singer-songwriter Brook Williams and the fiddle player Aaron Catlow perform a strong set of music from the genres of folk, blues and Americana.

As a member of Sheelanagig, Aaron Catlow was a known talent, but his virtuoso playing was shown to be equally as appealing in a duo setting.

With a set list that took in their own music, as well as some classic blues songs and a couple of instrumentals, the musical pedigree shown was never in dispute.

Starting with the folk protest song I’ve Endured, the first set also included the slow ballad Easy Chair and the far more upbeat Jump That Train with Catlow’s pizzicato violin parts echoing a train whistle and the forward momentum of guitar and violin giving the song a sense of urgency.

The original track A Little Way Up closed the concert with a wry and intelligent lyric and some sterling playing from both of the performers.

An encore of Hesitation Blues was given a different treatment with guitar and violin trading solos as the song built to a crescendo.

