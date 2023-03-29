A train boss is getting his walking boots on for a fundraising event in Lichfield.

John Robson, regional director at Cross Country Trains, will walk between Lichfield TrentValley Station and Hednesford along the Heart of England Way to raise money for Widowed and Young.

He will be joined by colleagues for the 14 mile challenge today (29th March) which also happens to take place on his birthday.

John said:

“I’m really looking forward to this challenge and raising for such a great cause. “Young widows often face significant challenges and it’s important that we support them in any way we can. I hope that the walk will raise awareness and encourage people to donate.” John Robson

People can make donations to support the charity – which offers help to those aged 50 or under who have lost a partner – online.