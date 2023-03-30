A charity transporting blood to hospitals is looking for volunteers in Lichfield and Burntwood as it battles to meet demand for its service.

The Shropshire Staffordshire and Cheshire Blood Bikes (SSCBB) are recruiting for advanced motorcycle riders, controllers and fundraisers to join them.

In 2022 the organisation, which was formed in 2014, completed more than 6,290 jobs.

David Eatough has been riding for SSCBB for two years, and currently volunteers around 20 hours a month for the charity alongside his full-time job.

The former police motorcyclist said:

“The blood bike service is saving the NHS thousands of pounds on transport fees so money can be spent on equipment and other vital resources to help save lives, so this is my way of saying thank you to them for the support they have given me over the years. “If there is a medical product that a hospital needs urgently that will safely fit on a motorcycle, then we will take it. “Our main focus as a group is to maintain the level of service that we are currently offering to hospitals, and if the past few years are anything to go by where we have seen demand rise, then we are going to need additional volunteers across every area. “Our running costs are around £80,000 a year, which contributes to the purchase of new fleet vehicles and ongoing maintenance of others, as well as purchasing fuel. All of this is funded by generous donations from the general public. “SSCBB is the perfect fit for those wishing to make a difference and give back to society, as you know you’re making a tangible difference not just to the NHS, but to someone’s life too.” David Eatough

For more information about supporting SSCBB, visit www.ssbbgroup.org.uk.