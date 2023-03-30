The cricket community in Lichfield and Burntwood is being asked to nominate local grassroots heroes for a national award.

MCC president Stephen Fry has launched the Community Cricket Heroes initiative which aims to celebrate those who help ensure the foundations of the sport are in safe hands.

People are invited to nominate individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to the grassroots game and their community.

A team of 11 cricket heroes from across the country will be chosen to watch the England v Ireland men’s test game at Lord’s in the president’s box.

“We are calling on people to put forward their nominations and say why they should be an MCC Community Cricket Hero. “These are the unsung heroes who make cricket what it is and epitomise the values of MCC and everything that’s great about this sport. “It’s a great opportunity to recognise them and to celebrate their invaluable contribution to the game.” Stephen Fry

Nominations are being encouraged from people from all ages and backgrounds, from volunteers to coaches.

People can put forward their nominations online before midnight on 27th April.