A memorial bench to Lichfield’s former town crier will be dedicated at a service next week.

Ken Knowles died in 2020 having served the city for a number of years.

His town crying prowess was recognised in 2015 when he was named world champion.

A memorial bench will now be installed on Monks Walk Garden.

Ken’s partner Marilyn Masters said:

“The bench has been funded by donations from friends and family, the We love Lichfield fund and the Monks Walk Group. “It is sited in the beautiful Monks Walk Garden, a hidden gem in the heart of the city that Ken spent time enjoying. “The dedication date coincides with Ken’s birthday so there will be cake and refreshments, as well as a raffle with the proceeds divided between the Monks Walk Group and St Giles Hospice.” Marilyn Masters

The dedication service will take place between 11am and 1pm on 6th April.

People are asked to confirm their attendance by emailing Marilyn.masters78@yahoo.co.uk.