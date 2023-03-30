Children are being invited to hop on down to Beacon Park over Easter to take on a fun Easter trail.

Youngsters will be challenged to find and solve a series of puzzles.

The trail is aimed at children aged three and over, with two levels of difficulty available.

Ruth Piddington, Beacon Park’s community and education officer, said:

“It’s a great way to entertain children and is a good excuse to get out and about in the fresh air in the beautiful surroundings of Beacon Park.” Ruth Paddington

The trail costs £1.50 per child to follow and once they have spotted the clues each will receive a small prize.

The Easter trails are available daily between 9am and 3pm from the Ranger Station next to the miniature golf course in Beacon Park until 16th April.