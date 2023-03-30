Employers in Staffordshire are being urged to find out more about how they can broaden their workforce through an internship programme for people with special educational needs and disability.

The supported internships programme, coordinated by Staffordshire County Council, is a work-based study programme for 16 to 24-year-olds, where learners spend time both in a learning environment and in the workplace, supported by a job coach.

To mark National Supported Internship Day earlier this week, companies are being invited to make changes to make them more inclusive to be young people with special educational needs in order to give them employment and training opportunities.

Staffordshire County Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economy and skills Cllr Philip White said:

“The supported internships programme is important as it provides a real incentive to young people to use their skills productively in the workplace and gain confidence in progressing future careers. “Employers can gain a huge amount – benefiting from the talent and enthusiasm of the students who make an invaluable contribution to the organisation. It can also help to develop the workforce and broaden its outlook. “Businesses and organisations that have taken part in the programme have told us the support they have received has been excellent, and that it has been a rewarding experience to be able to make a difference to the young people involved.” Cllr Philip White, Staffordshire County Council

The supported internships programme is fully funded with no cost to businesses. It matches the right person to the business with a job coach to support them and provides team training, with no expectation on offering employment when a placement has finished.

Businesses and organisations can find out more at www.staffordshire.gov.uk/SupportedInternships, while information for young people and parents can be found at www.staffordshire.gov.uk/LocalOffer.