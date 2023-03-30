Lichfield and Burntwood organisations are being urged to highlight their volunteering opportunities.

It comes ahead of The Big Help Out which is taking place on 8th May as part of the King’s Coronation celebrations.

The initiative aims to highlight the wide range of volunteering opportunities and local community groups and charities are being urged to host activities and provide information for those wanting to help out.

Cllr Simon Tagg, from Staffordshire County Council, said:

“Our voluntary and community groups make a real difference to the lives of people in our local communities every day. “This is a great way of celebrating the benefits of volunteering and we’re encouraging Staffordshire organisations, big and small, to mark the King’s Coronation by giving people the chance to help out and experience volunteering for themselves. “We also want to take this opportunity to thank all our volunteers for the fantastic work they do to make Staffordshire a great place to live.” Cllr Simon Tagg, Staffordshire County Council

Organisations can register their events at the Big Help Out website. eople can also search for events near them on the Big Help Out App.