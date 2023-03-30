The line up for the 2023 Lichfield Festival has been confirmed.

Music, theatre, literary sessions and community events will take place between 6th and 16th July.

The opening concert in Lichfield Cathedral will feature Britain’s Got Talent stars the London Community Gospel Choir.

The venue will also welcome the likes of Broadway star Melissa Errico, jazz pianist James Pearson, the Grimethorpe Colliery Band, Julian Lloyd Webber and the BBC National Orchestra of Wales.

Other performers on offer include the global sounds and sights of the Tibetan Monks of the Tashi Lhunpo Monastery, African, jazz and pop music from N’famady Kouyaté and Gasper Nali, along with folk numbers from Kabantu.

A mini-season It’s a Drag looks at gender and cross-dressing in theatre, opera and the arts as author Janet Tennant and guests investigate this long tradition, mezzo soprano Polly Leech sings operatic “trouser roles”, and vocalist Jessica Walker takes a cross-dressing musical tour through the decades.

Talks and literary events include mathematician and University Challenge star Bobby Seagull and historian Tracy Borman. Also, documentary film-maker Alex Bescoby reflects on recreating his 9,000km journey across the world from Singapore to London.

Comedy highlights include a one-woman show from Lichfield-born actress and writer Katie Arnstein, while music, high heels and fairy lights feature in Jenni Winter’s Mother’s Ruin.

The free fireworks event in Beacon Park will also return to bring the festival to an explosive finale.

The full programme is available at www.lichfieldfestival.org.