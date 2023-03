A screening of a live production of Hamlet will be shown at Barton’s Red Carpet Cinema next week.

The Bristol Old Vic Live performance will be shown at 7.30pm on 6th April.

Starring Billy Howle, Mirren Mack, Niamh Cusack and Finbar Lynch, is a new adaptation of Shakespeare’s famous work.

Tickets are £18. For more details visit the Red Carpet Cinema website.