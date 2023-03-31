Councillors in Burntwood will decide whether to authorise funding to support a local pride event.

A grant application has been made by Lichfield Pride to Burntwood Town Council.

The plan would be to create and display stickers at local businesses which support the event and can offer “safe spaces”.

A spokesperson for Lichfield Pride said:

“In 2022 we held the very first Lichfield Pride. Due to the positive response and the demand by both the businesses and community we will now be running this as an annual event.

“Our ambition is to roll this out gradually across the district, starting with businesses and the community.

“The £500 requested would be to design and purchase window stickers for the businesses of Burntwood – to incorporate into the design ‘Burntwood supports Lichfield Pride’ – to show their support for Lichfield Pride and advertise the business as a safe space for all, with businesses registering with Safe Space Alliance.

“We found this to be a positive progression within Lichfield last year, with many businesses engaging and displaying the stickers.

“Any funds remaining we would, through discussions with the council, decide how best to spend.

“Burntwood is such a big part of the Lichfield District and we really want to get the town on board. Any funds would only be used within Burntwood.”

Lichfield Pride spokesperson