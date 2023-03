The golden age of disco will be celebrated in a show at the Lichfield Garrick.

Disco Inferno comes to the city stage on 22nd April.

A spokesperson said:

“Audiences will be thrilled by pitch perfect harmony, high energy, slick choreography and disco classics such as Blame It On The Boogie, Car Wash and It’s Raining Men.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £27 and can be booked online.