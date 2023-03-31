Lichfield City will hope to mark the third anniversary of manager Ivor Green’s appointment with a win against one of his former sides.

Atherstone Town will be the visitors to the Trade Tyre Community Stadium tomorrow (1st April).

The visitors currently sit 14th in the Midland Football League Premier Division, seen points behind ninth placed City.

Lichfield will be hoping to avenge the 1-0 defeat they suffered in the reverse fixture in December.

Kick-off tomorrow is at 3pm. Admission is £7 adults and £5 concessions.