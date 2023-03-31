An officer at Lichfield District Council has been shortlisted for a second major award.

Kristie Charlesworth has been highlighted in The MJ Achievement Awards 2023 which acknowledges her outstanding work as the local authority’s ecology and climate change manager.

This follows the announcement last month that she had been shortlisted as a rising star in the Local Government Chronicle Awards 2023.

Kristie is an expert in environmental issues, helping the council to deliver policies and initiatives which protect the district’s ecology and greenspaces.

Lichfield District Council’s chief executive Simon Fletcher said:

“It is a testament to Kristie’s talent and determination that she has been shortlisted for a second major award so far this year. “Kristie works extremely hard to implement the council’s environmental policies on ecology and climate change and last year earned a deserved promotion to a management role. “With her professional approach and expertise Kristie is a pleasure to work with and we are delighted she has been shortlisted for this second prestigious award.” Simon Fletcher, Lichfield District Council

The MJ Awards winners will be announced at a ceremony in London in June.