A plaque celebrating the life of a close friend of Samuel Johnson has been presented in Lichfield.

Francis Barber was enslaved in Jamaica from birth and arrived in England in 1752 aged ten, before being granted his freedom two years later.

He lived in London as the servant, friend and – ultimately – heir to Dr Johnson.

Francis moved to Lichfield in 1786, living in the city until the mid-1790s when he relocated to Burntwood and became one of Britain’s first black schoolmasters.

A blue plaque celebrating his life was unveiled by direct descendants Cedric and Sandra Barber at Cruck House, where it will eventually be installed.

A spokesperson for Lichfield City Council said:

“Our thanks go to all of the local organisations who were involved in the project, particularly the Johnson Society, Lichfield City of Sanctuary and One Lichfield, who worked with city council staff at the Samuel Johnson Birthplace Museum to organise this plaque.” Lichfield City Council spokesperson

Cruck House was chosen as the site for the plaque given it is one of the only surviving buildings from the time when Francis lived on Stowe Street.

It is expected to be put up on the exterior next month.