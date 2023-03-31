Chasetown will have no time to dwell on their cup success as they return to the race for the play-offs this weekend.

The Scholars booked their place in the final of the Walsall Senior Cup in midweek, but they also saw results elsewhere boost their hopes of entering the promotion hunt.

The table now sees Mark Swann’s men in eighth place, six points behind Sporting Khalsa who currently occupy the crucial fifth spot – but Chasetown also have a game in hand.

They will be hopeful of continuing their push to extend their campaign beyond the regular season tomorrow (1st April) as they welcome a Dereham Town side struggling at the opposite end of the table.

But Chasetown will be aware that they were pushed all the way in the reverse fixture, eventually running out 3-2 winners.

Kick-off at The Scholars Ground is at 3pm.