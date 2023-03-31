Police say 95 arrests have been made across Staffordshire during a two week campaign to tackle violence, abuse and intimidation of women and girls.

The activity saw 19 people charged with others released on bail while investigations continued.

Staffordshire Police say the Don’t Choose to Abuse crackdown saw more than 80 victims of domestic abuse contacted by specialist officers to offer advice and support in order to safeguard them and put plans in place to reduce the risk of harm.

There were also more than 20 school visits and a number of engagement events across the county.

Chief Inspector Karen Cooke, who co-ordinated the activity, said: