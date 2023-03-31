Police say 95 arrests have been made across Staffordshire during a two week campaign to tackle violence, abuse and intimidation of women and girls.
The activity saw 19 people charged with others released on bail while investigations continued.
Staffordshire Police say the Don’t Choose to Abuse crackdown saw more than 80 victims of domestic abuse contacted by specialist officers to offer advice and support in order to safeguard them and put plans in place to reduce the risk of harm.
There were also more than 20 school visits and a number of engagement events across the county.
Chief Inspector Karen Cooke, who co-ordinated the activity, said:
“We are pleased to see such positive results from our intensification period, especially as it was in addition to the daily demand of incoming incidents.
“Alongside our partners in the Violence Reduction Alliance of Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire, we are continuing to tackle violence against women and girls and have introduced these local initiatives which will continue into the summer months.
“We are working to make perpetrators aware that their behaviour is not acceptable and that society will condemn their actions by increasing awareness of our Don’t Choose To Abuse campaign.
“We want to reiterate that violence, abuse, and intimidation against women and girls in any form, and anywhere, is not acceptable and will not be tolerated. We will hold perpetrators accountable for their behaviour, as we are really striving to ensure women and girls feel safe and are confident in reporting to the police.”Chief Inspector Karen Cooke, Staffordshire Police