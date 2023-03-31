A new initiative is inviting schools across Lichfield and Burntwood to apply for funding to help provide healthy food and activities.

Tesco said £5million in grants was being made available through the partnership with community charity Groundwork.

The new initiative will enable schools to apply for support funding to get pupils nutritious food as well as resources to keep them physically active by using new sports and play equipment or outdoor activities.

It comes after recent findings from Groundwork found that 78% of schools are currently having to provide food for children from their own budget.

Jason Tarry, Tesco UK CEO, said:

“Tackling classroom hunger is vitally important in helping children get a stronger start in life. Children with enough food have more energy, better concentration and ultimately do better in school. “As a business that is at the heart of communities, we know that urgent action is needed to improve the lives and prospects of young people. We hope our initiative will help families and schools that are struggling to keep children fed.” Jason Tarry, Tesco

Staffordshire schools will be able to apply via Groundwork for a grant of up to £1,500 that can go towards activities that focus on providing food to pupils such as fruit for breakfast clubs or snacks to enjoy throughout the day and for equipment for outdoor and indoor activities.

Successful applications will go to a customer vote in their local Tesco store.

Graham Duxbury, Groundwork’s UK chief executive, said:

“Schools are at the heart of our communities, and we have supported thousands of projects led by teachers and parents. “We know that schools are now doing everything they can to help families cope with the rising cost of living, but that school budgets are also under huge pressure. “We’re really pleased that through the Tesco programme we can now focus attention on helping schools provide extra support to those who need it most – helping families make ends meet and helping children learn and flourish.” Graham Duxbury, Groundwork

The new initiative will replace the current Tesco Community Grants funding programme.

Schools wanting to apply for funding can do so via www.tescocommunitygrants.org.uk.