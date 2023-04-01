New regulations will help prevent contractors leaving potholes behind after they carry out poor road repairs, the Government has said.

The changes – which come into force from today (1st April) – will use a “performance-based inspection regime” to ensure utility companies resurface roads to the best possible standards.

The Department for Transport hopes the changes will help prevent thousands of potholes from developing in future.

Figures currently show that the failure rate of resurfacing by utility companies is an average of 9% – but some of the worst performing are failing more than 60% of inspections.

Under the changes, firms will be assessed on the quality of road repairs, with the best performing checked less and the worse performing more.

With inspections costing £50 plus a further £120 for each follow up, it is hoped utility companies will be incentivised to improve the standard of their repairs.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said:

“We’re investing more than £5.5 billion over this Parliament to maintain roads up and down the country, and these measures are yet another example of how this Government is on the side of motorists and other road users, leaving no stone unturned in the fight against the plague of potholes. “The new street works regime is a victory for all road users, with motorists and cyclists able to enjoy smoother, safer, and less congested journeys as we continue to level up transport across the country and grow the economy.” Mark Harper

The move will focus on telecom companies in particular, with figures revealing the sector is responsible for nearly 13% of poor street work repairs.

The RAC’s head of roads policy, Nicholas Lyes, said:

“Potholes not only cause expensive damage to vehicles but are potentially lethal to those on two wheels. Utility companies have a responsibility to ensure roads are properly repaired after carrying out essential maintenance, but unfortunately far too many roads are left in a substandard condition. “Introducing new regulations to encourage repairs to be done to a higher standard first time around will benefit all road users.” Nicholas Lyes, RAC

The measures will also help drivers plan ahead and ease congestion as utility companies and local authorities will now be required to provide the Department for Transport’s street manager service with more up to date and accurate data on live works, including at weekends.

Companies will be asked to provide information about when works start and stop at weekends and all local authorities must share information to update sat navs and other apps so motorists are aware of where roadworks are.