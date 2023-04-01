Traders are being reminded that new waste disposal charges have come into effect at household waste recycling centres in Lichfield and Burntwood.

Staffordshire County Council is increasing the cost at all 14 of the sites it operates from today (1st April).

Cllr Simon Tagg, cabinet member for environment, infrastructure and climate change, said:

“We are proud to have extensive waste management facilities in Staffordshire and we remain committed to providing a reliable and efficient service to Staffordshire residents and businesses. “The increase in trade charges reflects the rising costs of disposal. “The move will help ensure that we can continue to provide high-quality waste management services that meet the needs of those businesses who use the sites.” Cllr Simon Tagg, Staffordshire County Council

Details on the fees for traders are available on the Staffordshire County Council website.