The force was strong for a Lichfield auctioneer as a collection of Star Wars toys fetched more than £15,000.

The items were amassed by a former toy salesman and include rare early Kenner and Palitoy items in their original blister packs.

Among the highlights of the sale at Richard Winterton Auctioneers was a figure of Boba Fett which sold for £1,600 and a Luke Skywalker figure that went for £1,350.

The lots were sold by the family of the unnamed salesman in 2022. One of his daughters said:

“I feel sure my Dad would have been just as shocked as us at the auction. I could not believe [the price of] the Boba Fetts. “It was very emotional watching it – the force was very, very powerful.”

Other Star Wars items in the same auction included a collection of play-worn assorted vintage figures selling at £800 and a lot comprising the first 21 figures released, also play-worn, selling at £300.