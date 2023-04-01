The organisers of a free music and arts festival in Lichfield are promising a “vibrant and inclusive” event this summer.

Lichfield Fuse Festival will take place from 7th to 9th July in Beacon Park.

The three day event from Lichfield Arts will bring together live music across two stages, along with other activities, street food and a full licensed bar.

Fuse festival director, Cathy Fellows, said:

“We can’t wait to welcome people to Fuse Festival 2023 – it’s going to be a vibrant and inclusive celebration of music, culture and community. “Whether you’re a music lover, a foodie, or just looking for a fun weekend with family and friends, there will be something for everyone. Cathy Fellows

The event will be free once more this summer, but organisers have introduced a ticket system to help them better understand their audience.

They can be booked at www.lichfieldarts.org.uk/fuse, with one ticket giving entry to the whole weekend.