Relegated Lichfield will look to salvage some pride when they travel to Kenilworth.

The Myrtle Greens saw their one season stay in Regional One Midlands ended last time out with defeat against Stoke.

But they will hope to bid farewell to the division on a high when they take on fifth placed Kenilworth today (1st April).

Lichfield will have high hopes of chalking up a win having come out on top in a 39-22 encounter back in September, a result that was their first triumph in an ultimately disappointing campaign.