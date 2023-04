A new fantasy sci-fi book for children is being launched at an event in Lichfield.

Parallel Worlds by Lorraine Hellier is aimed at youngsters aged nine and over.

A free event at the Samuel Johnson Birthplace Museum at 11am on 22nd April will feature readings from the book, which follows Finn and Faye as they search for the entrance to the Parallel World.

The novel has been published by Dreamwell Writing Ltd, a Staffordshire-based publisher of dyslexia-friendly books.