A dance music festival is returning to Lichfield – with Groove Armada confirmed as headliners.

Other acts on the bill for Crooked House in the Park on 27th August include Sam Divine, Todd Terry and David Rodigan.

The Rum and Reggae Beach stage will also be added to the schedule in Beacon Park for 2023, offering music, art and Caribbean culture.

Adam Turbill, MD of Crooked House Events Ltd, said:

“We are incredibly excited to be bringing DJ talent of this calibre to our home town. “Last year was amazing and this year is set to be even better with the addition of new stages, brand activations and increased capacity across the site. “Get festival ready, because we can’t wait to show everyone what’s in store.” Adam Turbid

There will also bee food and drink vendors on offer including West Midlands Jerk Centre, Marvellous Mac Shack, Wow Bao, Hungry 4 Music and Eyes On The Fries.

Ticket prices start from £35. To book, visit www.crookedhouseevents.com.