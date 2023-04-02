Chasetown kept their play off hopes alive thanks to a spirited second half performance.

A stubborn Dereham Town defence were eventually breached when Sam Wilding and Ryan Wynter netted goals which keep the hosts firmly in the hunt for a spot in the extended season.

The Scholars were the first to force an attempt at goal when left back Jordan Evans struck a shot which took a wicked bounce and was retained by goalkeeper Ross Bilham.

Luke Yates fired into the side netting and then had a right footed effort deflected for a corner.

Dereham had two counter attacks which both flashed across the goal and wide of debutant James Wren’s right hand post.

Bilham had to be at his best to fingertip over a header from Danny O’Callaghan just before the halftime interval and then Jack Langston was denied by a last-ditch defensive tackle.

On the hour, Chasetown finally got the breakthrough. Ben Lund forced Bilham into a low save to his right, but the ball went only as far as Wilding who side footed his first goal for the club into an empty net.

The hosts extended their lead in the 73rd minute when Wynter placed a header beyond the despairing dive of the visiting keeper from Langston’s corner.

O’Callaghan clipped the crossbar in injury time from 30 yards.