An independent Burntwood councillor has confirmed she has switched to become a Conservative.

Nicola Greensill represents the Gorstey Lea ward at Burntwood Town Council.

But she has now been confirmed as a candidate for the Conservatives for the forthcoming local elections where she will seek to win a seat in the Summerfield and All Saints ward at Lichfield District Council.

Cllr Greensill said she had decided to make the switch after seeing efforts made by the party to support the the town.

“I am proud to join the local Conservatives and continue my commitment to improving our community. “I have been impressed by the party’s dedication to Burntwood and the wider district of Lichfield – and I believe that by working together, we can make a real difference in the lives of our residents.” Nicola Greensill

She will contest the Summerfield and All Saints ward alongside fellow Conservatives Heather Tranter and Richard Stephenson.

Other candidates confirmed so far for the ward are Labour trio Sharon Banevicius, Kathy Coe and Michael Galvin.