An independent Burntwood councillor has confirmed she has switched to become a Conservative.
Nicola Greensill represents the Gorstey Lea ward at Burntwood Town Council.
But she has now been confirmed as a candidate for the Conservatives for the forthcoming local elections where she will seek to win a seat in the Summerfield and All Saints ward at Lichfield District Council.
Cllr Greensill said she had decided to make the switch after seeing efforts made by the party to support the the town.
“I am proud to join the local Conservatives and continue my commitment to improving our community.
“I have been impressed by the party’s dedication to Burntwood and the wider district of Lichfield – and I believe that by working together, we can make a real difference in the lives of our residents.”Nicola Greensill
She will contest the Summerfield and All Saints ward alongside fellow Conservatives Heather Tranter and Richard Stephenson.
Other candidates confirmed so far for the ward are Labour trio Sharon Banevicius, Kathy Coe and Michael Galvin.
I believe her original election was backed by BAG, a Tory led ‘residents group’ based around Farewell Lane, who continue to assume they have some unelected right to propose plans for development. Her first leaflet, I think, was green-coloured, a trend the Tories initiated and have developed for this election. Not a surprise move, perhaps?
a very good example from John Griffin who clearly demonstrates in his miscommunication below that he knows very little about Burntwood or BAG. Disappointing to see an independent councillor joining a political party (we need more independents to bring balance and action to our town) but wish Nicola well. For clarity even though this has nothing to do with the article and just another poor attempt by John Griffin to create fake news, BAG don’t back any political party and have members from across Burntwood. BAG have demonstrated on more than one occasion the need to protect our green fields by proposing alternatives options, something he and the Labour Party should consider instead of the pointless constant criticism.
I struggle to understand how anyone can go over to the Tories, given their record nationally and locally. It takes all sorts I suppose.