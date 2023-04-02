Lichfield City came from behind to secure all three points against Atherstone Town.

Ivor Green’s men were a goal down against his former side after ten minutes, but were soon level thanks to Max Dixon.

They won the game in the second half courtesy of a Kyle Patterson header.

Both sides traded early half chances before the visitors broke the deadlock when Tom Smith found the bottom corner of James Beeson’s net.

But City were level within minutes when Liam Kirton’s cross was turned home by Dixon.

Beeson was forced into a low save as the chances continued to come and go in a lively opening half.

Cameron Dunn and Dixon both sent shots wide of the target as City sought the breakthrough.

But it was Atherstone who went closest before half time as an effort struck the bar.

It was Lichfield’s turn to find the woodwork in the second half as Dunn’s curling shot hit the post – and the upright came to the visitors’ rescue once more to deny Kirton.

City secured the win 15 minutes from time when a Joe Haines free kick was powered home by the head of Patterson.