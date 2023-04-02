Passengers in Lichfield are being warned of delays over the Easter Bank Holiday with works planned on both the West Coast Main Line and the Cross City Line.

Services to and from London Euston will be disrupted due to track and signalling upgrades, meaning services heading south from Lichfield Trent Valley will terminate at Milton Keynes.

Meanwhile, the Cross City Line will be closed between 7th and 10th April for the installation of a replacement bridge at Sutton Coldfield.

Dave Penney, Network Rail’s passenger director for the North West and Central region, said:

“Once again this Easter we’re investing millions of pounds to make the West Coast Main Line and the major routes which serve it fit for the future. “We carefully consider the best time to do this essential work and long Bank Holiday weekends continue to give our engineers the time they need to close the railway for complex jobs like track replacements and bridge overhauls while disrupting the fewest number of passengers. “That’s why our advice is to travel either side of the Bank Holiday if you can – before we close parts of the railway for these essential upgrades. “If you can’t make your journey then, please plan ahead and check National Rail Enquiries so you know exactly what to expect – and that’s longer journeys with rail replacement buses from Good Friday to Easter Monday on some routes.” Dave Penney, Network Rail

Passengers can check their journeys at www.nationalrail.co.uk.