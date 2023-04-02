The management of local leisure centres has officially been transferred back to Lichfield District Council.

The Friary Grange and Burntwood facilities had previously been run by Freedom Leisure before an agreement was reached to terminate that deal.

It will mean both sites are now operated by the local authority’s management company LWM Traded Services Limited.

Chief Executive of Lichfield District Council, Simon Fletcher said:

“I am very pleased that management of the centres is now back under council control. “Over the last few months, I have been disappointed to see the condition of our centres. However, we have a huge team of people descending on the centres over the weekend to undertake a deep and thorough clean of both sites and to refurbish many areas to ensure that the centres meet and exceed members’ and visitors’ expectations. “We are relaunching with free-to-all events on Monday to give everyone a taste of the changes and the amazing facilities that we have in our district. Anyone can come along and check the centres out at no cost on Monday and we have lots of fun activities taking place for all ages. “We are waiving the joining fee for new members and have reduced the cost of membership by around 5% at the moment, so this is a great time to join, keep healthy and enjoy keeping fit.” Simon Fletcher, Lichfield District Council

To mark the transfer of both facilities, a number of free events are planned tomorrow (3rd April).

At Friary Grange Leisure Centre they include:

11.30am, Express Fitness Pilates – 30 minutes

12.15pm, Barre – 30 minutes

1pm – Legs Bums and Tums – 30 minutes

5.45pm – Row – 30 minutes

7.30pm – Circuits – 45 minutes

Open Gym taster – 12.30pm-2.30pm and 6.30-8.30pm

At Burntwood Leisure Centre free activities include: