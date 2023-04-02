A lifesaving emergency medical service has been boosted by a £10,000 grant.
The Midlands Air Ambulance Charity has received the money from The Hospital Saturday Fund.
The grant is for the purchase of much-needed surgical training equipment which will enable critical care clinicians to practice their enhanced clinical skills.
John Randel, trustee of The Hospital Saturday Fund, said:
“The service that the charity provides to the community is remarkable, and this advanced equipment will allow their team of highly skilled critical care paramedics and pre-hospital emergency medicine doctors to practice lifesaving and high-risk procedures.
“The Hospital Saturday Fund is pleased to be part of this initiative which will significantly increase a patient’s chance of survival in a real-life emergency.”John Randel, The Hospital Saturday Fund
Debbie Briden, grants and trusts manager for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, added:
“We are so grateful to The Hospital Saturday Fund for their kind £10,000 grant to our organisation.
“The new training equipment we can now purchase will be used regularly as part of our service’s commitment to continuous improvement as the clinicians practise vital advanced skills needed in the pre-hospital environment.”Debbie Briden, Midlands Air Ambulance Charity