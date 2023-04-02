A lifesaving emergency medical service has been boosted by a £10,000 grant.

The Midlands Air Ambulance Charity has received the money from The Hospital Saturday Fund.

The grant is for the purchase of much-needed surgical training equipment which will enable critical care clinicians to practice their enhanced clinical skills.

John Randel, trustee of The Hospital Saturday Fund, said:

“The service that the charity provides to the community is remarkable, and this advanced equipment will allow their team of highly skilled critical care paramedics and pre-hospital emergency medicine doctors to practice lifesaving and high-risk procedures. “The Hospital Saturday Fund is pleased to be part of this initiative which will significantly increase a patient’s chance of survival in a real-life emergency.” John Randel, The Hospital Saturday Fund

Debbie Briden, grants and trusts manager for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, added: