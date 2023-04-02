A local MP has been shown the latest work being carried out as part of efforts to restore the Lichfield Canal.

The new phase has seen the Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust begin development of the Darnford Moors stretch with the help of specialist contractors.

Funding of £103,000 has been secured to pay for improvements in the shape of woodlands, hedgerows, and water features.

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant, who is a patron of the trust, said: