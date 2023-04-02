A local MP has been shown the latest work being carried out as part of efforts to restore the Lichfield Canal.
The new phase has seen the Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust begin development of the Darnford Moors stretch with the help of specialist contractors.
Funding of £103,000 has been secured to pay for improvements in the shape of woodlands, hedgerows, and water features.
Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant, who is a patron of the trust, said:
“What appears to be a muddy quagmire now will, by the turn of the year, be a waterway surrounded by a stunning park with walkways, flowers, and trees – the project is moving at a rapid pace.
“Adding to work done by the trust’s own volunteer teams, 120 metres east of the lift bridge between Darnford Lane and Cappers Lane near Whittington has been dug out by specialist contractors OnSite Central Ltd.
“During my visit, I saw them laying the final lengths of a modern clay-based waterproof lining. When the canal is filled with water, it will also serve as a reservoir replacing the one displaced by HS2 track works through Cappers Lane.
“A further 250 metres will follow with the whole scheme supporting wildlife corridors as a key action in the West Midlands Natural Environment 2021-2026 Plan, regarded by Andy Street, Mayor of West Midlands, of regional importance.
“I shall be inviting him to see this project which, while not in the West Midlands Combined Authority, will eventually link the West Midlands canal system to the wider network, stimulating the tourist economy of the Black Country.”Michael Fabricant