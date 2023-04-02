The Royal Ballet’s production of Cinderella will be screened at The Red Carpet Cinema and the Lichfield Garrick later this month.

It will be shown at 7.15pm on 12th April and 2pm on 16th April in Barton-under-Needwood, and 2pm on 16th April at the city centre venue.

A spokesperson said:

“After over a decade away from the Royal Opera House stage, Fredrick Ashton’s timeless reworking of Charles Perrault’s famous rags-to-riches story returns, showcasing the choreographer’s deft musicality and the beauty of Prokofiev’s transcendent score. “A creative team steeped in the magic of theatre, film, dance and opera brings new atmosphere to Cinderella’s ethereal world of fairy godmothers and pumpkin carriages, handsome princes and finding true love.”

Ticket details and booking information for The Red Carpet Cinema are available online or via the Lichfield Garrick website for the screening at that venue.