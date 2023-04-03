A businesswoman has signed a new five year franchise agreement to continue operating her oven cleaning company across Lichfield.

Julie Anson-Boynton will continue to trade under the Ovenu Lichfield following the deal.

She originally established the company in Lichfield in 2018 as one of more than 100 franchises across the country.

But Julie is just one of six Ovenu bosses who are female. She said:

“I’m not sure why more women aren’t attracted to oven valeting, given there are other domestic-based franchises which are popular. “There is no reason why this should be a male-dominated trade as I received extensive training in everything from the cleaning process to how to operate a successful business. “I think many people are hesitant to take the plunge and set up their own business with everything that entails, but being part of a franchise means I have added confidence that comes with being part of a tried and trusted brand and the ongoing support available. “I’m pleased to sign a further five year agreement, and along with enjoying an improved work life balance, I intend to continue delivering exceptional service to my clients.” Julie Anson-Boynton

Rik Hellewell, the founder and managing director of Ovenu, said: