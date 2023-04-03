Film-makers are being invited to submit their entries for the return of an annual competition to mark Staffordshire Day.

Entries must have been shot within the past five years and should celebrate the county and its history.

There are four categories:

Best Documentary

Best 3-Minute Promo

Best Animation

Overall Winner

Prizes will include tickets for Drayton Manor, the Snowdome, Uttoxeter Racecourse, and Nelson’s Distillery and Gin School for the winners. The overall winner will also receive a cheque for £250 from competition sponsors, Staffordshire Film Archive.

Ray Johnson, from Staffordshire Film Archive, said:

“Staffordshire is a great county, with a reputation as a hub of creativity which should be celebrated. “We are delighted the Staffordshire Day film competition is returning and look forward to seeing the entries, which can promote anything related to Staffordshire tourism, including attractions, country parks, restaurants, pubs and events. “We are looking for documentaries, promotional films and animations, for example a vlog on a visit to a Staffordshire attraction, a film made on a smartphone for Facebook or Instagram, or a day in the life style documentary focussing on a particular skill or role.” Ray Johnson, Staffordshire Film Archve

Entries must be received by 17th April, with more details available here.