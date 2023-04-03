The founder of a community group helping Lichfield residents through the pandemic will stand as a Conservative candidate at the forthcoming local elections.

Elaine Hutchings, who set up Helping Each Other, will contest the Chadsmead ward.

She said she was “committed” to improving the lives of local residents.

“I am honoured to have been chosen as the Conservative candidate for Lichfield District Council. “My goal is to make our community a better place to live, work and raise a family. I am committed to listening to the needs of the people and working tirelessly to represent their interests. “I look forward to meeting residents and earning their trust and support.” Elaine Hutchings

The Helping Each Other group became a familiar name during the Covid period as they delivered essentials to local residents.

It has since continued supporting vulnerable residents, with more than 8,000 members of the Helping Each Other group on Facebook.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of the Conservative group at Lichfield District Council, said:

“We are thrilled to have Elaine as our candidate for Lichfield District Council. “Her dedication to helping others and making a positive impact in our community is genuinely inspiring. “I believe that she will be an excellent representative for the people of Lichfield, and look forward to working with her in the future.” Cllr Doug Pullen Lichfield District Council

The Conservatives have also confirmed that they will also see Paul Jones, a financial adviser who has served in the armed forces, stand for them in the Chadsmead ward.

Other confirmed candidates are: