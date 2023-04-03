The boss of a Lichfield theatre says he is “thrilled” that a musical youth group will be bringing a new production to the stage at the venue.

Grease will be performed by Lichfield Musical Youth Theatre (LMYT) at the Lichfield Garrick in September.

It sees the group return to the stage at the theatre for the first time in a number of years.

Daniel Buckroyd, who was appointed as the Garrick’s artistic director in 2022, said he was keen to see local creative performances being showcased at the city venue.

“I’m passionate about the Garrick being at the heart of the cultural life of Lichfield – and welcoming brilliant creative community organisations like LMYT back into the building is a big part of that. “We’re thrilled that Grease will be featuring in our programme later this year.” Daniel Buckroyd, Lichfield Garrick

The production will be LMYT’s second of the year as they also perform Into The Woods at Lichfield Cathedral from 25th to 29th April.

Oliver Rowe, the group’s artistic director, said:

“I’m delighted to be returning to the Lichfield Garrick. The team there, led by Daniel, has worked closely with us to make this possible. “We’re so excited to return to what was our very happy home for many years. “Their commitment to strengthening ties with the community groups, and to produce some fantastic productions there is fantastic and we can’t wait to be back.” Oliver Rowe, Lichfield Musical Youth Theatre

Young performers interested in auditioning for a role in Grease can find out more by emailing info@lichfieldyouththeatre.co.uk.

Tickets for the performance of Into The Woods can be booked at lmyt.eventbrite.co.uk.