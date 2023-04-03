A councillor says Labour will not ignore the climate change emergency if they win control of Lichfield District Council in May.

Cllr Steve Norman said a report from the internal auditor had shown the current Conservative administration had not done enough to deal with the issue.

The report revealed that two of the three officers who had actions on a climate change action plan assigned to them had left the council.

The internal auditor added that “significant weakness in the design and application of controls mean that no assurance can be given that the organisation will meet its objectives in this area”.

The report added:

“There is a climate change member task group which reports into the overview and scrutiny committee, but this is a member group and therefore is not involved in operational decisions. “Additionally, it has only met twice since March 2022.” Internal auditor’s report

Labour opposition group leader, Cllr Steve Norman, said that the Conservatives had been too sluggish on the issue – and he also raised concerns that the report had revealed that despite a one-off budget of £100,000 for climate change projects being created in February 2020, just £39,900 has been spent so far.