The 50th anniversary of the release of Pink Floyd’s album The Dark Side of the Moon will be marked by a show celebrating the band’s music.

Meet on the Ledge will perform hits from the record at Lichfield Guildhall on 29th April.

A spokesperson for Lichfield Arts said:

“Join us for an evening of rock music nostalgia featuring songs from arguably the most influential rock album of all time.” Lichfield Arts spokesperson

Ticket details for the Dark Side of the Ledge show are available online.