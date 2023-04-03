People are being asked to give up their time to help promote local wildlife.

The RSPCA’s Big Help Out will take place on 8th May, with the mass volunteering initiative taking place to mark King Charles III’s Coronation celebrations.

People are being urged to sign up as Wildlife Friends to promote nature on their doorstep by taking part in activities such as litter picks, nest box building, joining No Mow May to support garden insects or putting food out for hedgehogs.

RSPCA head of volunteering Brian Reeves said:

“Volunteers are critical to the RSPCA. We have some 10,000 volunteers including a network of about 140-branches across England and Wales which help tens of thousands of animals every single year. “That work is made possible thanks to people who care generously by giving up their time to make a kinder world. “But we can all do our bit for animals and Wildlife Friends is great for anyone who can spare a few minutes, or a couple of hours. Could you get together with friends or family to undertake a litter pick, so wild animals in your area don’t get injured by or tangled up in litter? “Or do you fancy making a bug hotel to encourage minibeasts to your community which in turn will bring birds, butterflies and creatures like hedgehogs? Or perhaps you could get together with neighbours to create a wildlife garden in your street? “These things will all make a huge difference for wild animals, and their welfare – and we’re hoping even more amazing volunteers join us as part of the Big Help Out.” Brian Reeves, RSPCA

For more details on how to sign up visit www.rspca.org.uk/thebighelpout.