Plans for two new apartments to be built on land in Shenstone have been submitted.

The two storey building is earmarked for a site at the rear of homes at 8 to 16 on Main Street.

A planning statement said:

“The site is currently vacant land in a neglected condition. It sits to the rear of properties along Main Street and to the east of properties on Trinity Close. “The proposal seeks to erect a single detached, two storey dwelling situated to the west of the site to allow for minimal impact upon neighbouring properties. “Vehicular access is proposed to be gained via Trinity Close.” Planning statement

It is not the first time plans have been put forward for apartments to be built at the rear of properties on Main Street, with a previous application in 2022 being rejected.

Full details of the latest application can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.